Emirates and DXB set to reach pre-Covid levels of activity within a year

Dubai Airshow 2021: Emirates to invest $1 billion to expand its freighter capacity, says Sheikh Ahmed
Also places order for 2 Boeing 777 Freighters at event.
Aviation1 day ago
Emirates and Dubai Airports will reach pre-Covid levels of activity within a year as efforts are on to make this possible following strong economic recovery, its top official says.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Emirates airline and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, said Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to return to full operational capacity by next week with the reopening of Concourse A.
“Concourse A opening will provide a positive impetus to the aviation sector in the country,” he said.
Sheikh Ahmed expressed confidence that both Emirates and DXB will return to pre-Covid levels of activity in the next 12 months.
“Efforts being made to coordinate with different countries and aviation authorities across the world will make this possible,” he said, adding that Dubai authorities are working to restore the high passenger numbers before the pandemic.
Before the pandemic, the DXB handled 90 million international passengers annually, making it one of the world’s busiest international airports. It is expected to handle 28.7 million passengers this year, up by two million from an earlier forceast on the back of relaxation of restrictions for air travel.
Stressing that international cooperation is critical for the global aviation sector to return to pre-pandemic levels, Sheikh Ahmed said discussions are ongoing with authorities in various destinations worldwide to resume normal flight schedules.
Dubai Airshow setting new trends
Sheikh Ahmed said Dubai Airshow has made major strides since its inception in 1989 to develop into one of the world’s most prominent aviation and aerospace events. He said said it is the largest aviation and aerospace event to be held since the onset of the pandemic.
“The 17th edition of Dubai Airshow, which concludes on 18 November, is seeking to achieve record numbers of visitors this year,” he said.
Dubai Airshow’s ability to bring together 1,200 exhibitors, including 370 new ones, representing 148 countries, this year is a testament to the importance international companies place on the mega industry event.
“Companies in the sector are looking to the Dubai Airshow as an event that can help chart a new course for the industry following the pandemic, he said.
New partnerships, alliances
Sheikh Ahmed said the Dubai Airshow offers an opportunity for the industry to explore new partnerships and alliances. The five-day event, ending on Thursday, is expected to see many companies announcing deals for aircraft, services, infrastructure and defence worth billions of dollars.
Sheikh Ahmed expressed optimism that the event will promote new advancements that can further enhance excellence and efficiency in the global industry, and enable companies to regain their growth momentum.
Emirates Airline will announce a number of deals related to aircraft and revamp of customer services during Dubai Airshow as part of the company’s strategy to constantly raise quality standards.
“The company’s performance is linked to the further reopening of key destinations and the easing of travel restrictions across the world,” Sheikh Ahmed said.
He also appreciated Emirates SkyCargo for using its cargo transportation capabilities from both DXB and Al Maktoum Airport over the last two years to deliver aid supplies to many countries to help them combat the pandemic.
“Emirates played a leading role in using its logistics infrastructure to transport vaccines, medical supplies and equipment around the world during the crisis,” Sheikh Ahmed concluded.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Also places order for 2 Boeing 777 Freighters at event.
Aviation1 day ago
Contract involves the supply of its Thunder and Desert Sting range of precision-guided munitions
Aviation1 day ago
Biennial show takes off with Dh137 billion deals on Day 1
Aviation1 day ago
The show offers exceptional opportunity to share path-breaking innovations and technologies and discuss new ideas, Dubai Ruler says
Aviation2 days ago
Airbus stole the show grabbing a deal of 255 aircraft valued at $33 billion
Aviation2 days ago
The contracts includes 102 aircraft from Wizz Air, 91 from Frontier, 39 from Volaris and 23 from JetSmart
Aviation2 days ago
GAL will support the UAE Air Force and Air Defence with their operational readiness while providing comprehensive safety and flexibility
Aviation2 days ago
Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris and JetSMART placed the mega order worth more than $33 billion
Aviation2 days ago