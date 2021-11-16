Emirates and DXB set to reach pre-Covid levels of activity within a year

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum says International cooperation is critical for the global aviation sector to return to pre-pandemic levels; Dubai Airshow 2021 is expected to see many companies announcing deals for aircraft, services, infrastructure and defence worth billions of dollars

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Emirates airline and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, said Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to return to full operational capacity by next week with the reopening of Concourse A. — File photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 9:08 PM

Emirates and Dubai Airports will reach pre-Covid levels of activity within a year as efforts are on to make this possible following strong economic recovery, its top official says.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Emirates airline and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, said Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to return to full operational capacity by next week with the reopening of Concourse A.

“Concourse A opening will provide a positive impetus to the aviation sector in the country,” he said.

Sheikh Ahmed expressed confidence that both Emirates and DXB will return to pre-Covid levels of activity in the next 12 months.

“Efforts being made to coordinate with different countries and aviation authorities across the world will make this possible,” he said, adding that Dubai authorities are working to restore the high passenger numbers before the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, the DXB handled 90 million international passengers annually, making it one of the world’s busiest international airports. It is expected to handle 28.7 million passengers this year, up by two million from an earlier forceast on the back of relaxation of restrictions for air travel.

Stressing that international cooperation is critical for the global aviation sector to return to pre-pandemic levels, Sheikh Ahmed said discussions are ongoing with authorities in various destinations worldwide to resume normal flight schedules.

Dubai Airshow setting new trends

Sheikh Ahmed said Dubai Airshow has made major strides since its inception in 1989 to develop into one of the world’s most prominent aviation and aerospace events. He said said it is the largest aviation and aerospace event to be held since the onset of the pandemic.

“The 17th edition of Dubai Airshow, which concludes on 18 November, is seeking to achieve record numbers of visitors this year,” he said.

Dubai Airshow’s ability to bring together 1,200 exhibitors, including 370 new ones, representing 148 countries, this year is a testament to the importance international companies place on the mega industry event.

“Companies in the sector are looking to the Dubai Airshow as an event that can help chart a new course for the industry following the pandemic, he said.

New partnerships, alliances

Sheikh Ahmed said the Dubai Airshow offers an opportunity for the industry to explore new partnerships and alliances. The five-day event, ending on Thursday, is expected to see many companies announcing deals for aircraft, services, infrastructure and defence worth billions of dollars.

Sheikh Ahmed expressed optimism that the event will promote new advancements that can further enhance excellence and efficiency in the global industry, and enable companies to regain their growth momentum.

Emirates Airline will announce a number of deals related to aircraft and revamp of customer services during Dubai Airshow as part of the company’s strategy to constantly raise quality standards.

“The company’s performance is linked to the further reopening of key destinations and the easing of travel restrictions across the world,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

He also appreciated Emirates SkyCargo for using its cargo transportation capabilities from both DXB and Al Maktoum Airport over the last two years to deliver aid supplies to many countries to help them combat the pandemic.

“Emirates played a leading role in using its logistics infrastructure to transport vaccines, medical supplies and equipment around the world during the crisis,” Sheikh Ahmed concluded.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com