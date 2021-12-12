Dubai airline to restart flights to Somaliland

Flydubai had suspended flights to Hargeisa temporarily for operational reasons

Sun 12 Dec 2021

Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced that it will restart flights to Hargeisa in Somaliland from December 18.

Flights to the country were suspended temporarily due to operational reasons.

“We look forward to working closely with the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority and other regulatory authorities to provide a convenient option for travel to Dubai and beyond with a three-times weekly service,” the airline said in a statement

Flydubai will operate three weekly service to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA).

