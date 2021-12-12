Dubai airline to restart flights to Somaliland

Firm's agreement with government to create 400 direct local jobs
Aviation2 weeks ago
Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced that it will restart flights to Hargeisa in Somaliland from December 18.
Flights to the country were suspended temporarily due to operational reasons.
“We look forward to working closely with the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority and other regulatory authorities to provide a convenient option for travel to Dubai and beyond with a three-times weekly service,” the airline said in a statement
Flydubai will operate three weekly service to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA).
For more details visit flydubai.com or call 600 54 4445
Firm's agreement with government to create 400 direct local jobs
Aviation2 weeks ago
After two years, India’s aviation regulator has allowed SpiceJet to restart its Max aircraft
Aviation2 weeks ago
Dubai Helipark will be used by people flying between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE
Aviation2 weeks ago
UAVs have been essential to the country's Covid-19 response
Aviation3 weeks ago
A shortage of freight space and manpower as a result of the pandemic compounded by a rapid recovery in demand has jammed seaports and airports and led transport costs to skyrocket
Aviation3 weeks ago
Initiative to explore opportunities in health, security, shipping, food sectors
Aviation3 weeks ago
Synthetic UL91 fuel, manufactured by extracting hydrogen from water, carbon from atmospheric carbon dioxide
Aviation3 weeks ago
Value of signed commercial, defence contracts surpasses pre-pandemic edition by more than Dh100 billion
Aviation3 weeks ago