Virtual cars, racing games: UAE luxury auto manufacturer to enter Metaverse

W Motors builds a hub to design automobiles without any constraints

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 4:42 PM

W Motors, in partnership with Tokengate, is ready to enter the Metaverse and Web3 space.

The luxury hypercar manufacturer is one of the first of its type to use the Metaverse to create an immersive experience around their hypercars.

The W Motors Metaverse will constitute a hub where a digital community can come together. It offers users a new way to design cars, build models, and play racing games.

The new venture will include a unique collection of 10,000 “HyperWolves” NFT Profile Pictures which represent the spirit animal of the W Motors cars, the Wolf. Owners of HyperWolves NFTs will have exclusive access to the world of W Motors from track days, global motorsports events, and community-driven hypercar designs, to factory tours, where users are able to follow the hypercar building process.

NFT holders will also be awarded a virtual car designed by W Motors. The car will be one of a series of exclusive hypercars, including 110 Fenyr SuperSport and 7 Lykan HyperSport models, the latter of which were featured in the movie Fast and Furious 7.

Eventually, NFT owners will be able to customise their hypercars and integrate them into the Web3 blockchain games. W Motors is planning to create its own Metaverse and game for NFT holders.

The W Motors Metaverse aims to push the boundaries of performance and design and create distinctive, limited edition car designs on a brand-new digital landscape, without any constraints. It also aims to allow customers to meet and interact with each other, thus creating more brand loyalty as well.

Ralph Debbas, CEO of W Motors, commented: “This is an exciting time for our brand as we unveil our move into the Metaverse. We are staking a claim to the Metaverse space as the first step in our digital web3 journey and we aim to offer a range of fascinating digital content for our customers. We will push the boundaries and create ground-breaking enhanced and exclusive digital experiences to elevate their membership in the W Motors universe”.

Nathan Kaiser, Chairman of the Board at Tokengate, stated: “We are thrilled to be a partner of the W Motors Metaverse and will enable them to offer customers a deeper, more engaging digital experience. We will help them through the uncharted waters of the Metaverse and web3 space to create a digital W Motors universe that will represent their luxury hypercars”.

W Motors Metaverse is set to attract “NFT-First-Timers” by offering the option to purchase an NFT via credit and debit cards, without the need for a crypto wallet.

