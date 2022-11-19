Veteran Bollywood actor Tabassum passes away at 78

It was Pyongyang's second launch in two days as the isolated state continues a record-breaking blitz that has sent fears of a nuclear test soaring
Veteran actor Tabassum, known for her work as a child artiste and also as host of popular Doordarshan talk show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan", has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang Govil said on Saturday. She was 78 years old.
"Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night,” Hoshang told PTI.
Tabassum started her career as a child star. Among the many popular shows she hosted was 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan', in which she would interview celebrities on TV, according to a news report.
Tabassum was born as Kiran Bala Sachdev in Bombay in 1944. She made her debut as Baby Tabassum in 1947 and was married to Vijay Govil, brother of popular TV star Arun Govil.
Her debut as a child star started with 'Nargis' in 1947, followed by 'Mera Suhaag' (1947), 'Manjhdhar' (1947) and 'Bari Behen' (1949).
According to reports, a prayer meeting will be held on November 21, at Arya Samaj in Mumbai.
(with inputs from PTI)
It was Pyongyang's second launch in two days as the isolated state continues a record-breaking blitz that has sent fears of a nuclear test soaring
Suspect Tetsuya Yamagami was apprehended at the scene when Shinzo Abe was shot dead in broad daylight in July
The US pushed China to use its influence to rein in Pyongyang after the wave of missile launches raised fears that the reclusive regime would go nuclear
The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the military's coup last year and a bloody crackdown on dissent that has seen thousands jailed
The Bollywood star allegedly failed to show up at an event in Kerala after accepting a payment of around Rs3.9 million
President Zelensky tells G20 summit his country will not pause advance to drive enemy troops out
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman
The Prime Minister had been feeling unwell for two days, according to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting