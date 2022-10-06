Thailand: More than 30 dead, 12 injured in mass-shooting at day-care centre; shooter takes own life after

34 people were killed, of which 23 were children, a local police official said on Thursday

34 people were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children's day-care centre in Nong Bua Lamphu, northeastern Thailand, a police spokesperson said.

The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack, the assailant returned to his home, killed his wife and child, and then took his own life.

Victims included both children and adults, police said in a statement, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said that among those killed were 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

Earlier, police said a manhunt was under way for the shooter, and a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to apprehend the culprit.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack, after which he fled the building.

Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the centre, covered in white sheets.

Several media outlets identified the assailant as a former police lieutenant colonel from the region, but there was no immediate official confirmation.

The rate of gun ownership in Thailand is high compared with some other countries in the region, but official figures do not include huge numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.

Mass shootings are rare but in 2020, a soldier, angry over a property deal gone sour, killed at least 29 people and wounded 57, in a rampage that spanned four locations.

