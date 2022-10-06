Thailand: More than 30 dead, 12 injured in mass-shooting at day-care centre; shooter takes own life after

Authorities are working to gradually restore power supply to nearly 130 million people
34 people were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children's day-care centre in Nong Bua Lamphu, northeastern Thailand, a police spokesperson said.
The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack, the assailant returned to his home, killed his wife and child, and then took his own life.
Victims included both children and adults, police said in a statement, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer.
34 people were killed, of which 23 were children, a local police official said on Thursday. The official confirmed to Reuters that at least 12 people were injured as well.
A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said that among those killed were 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.
Earlier, police said a manhunt was under way for the shooter, and a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to apprehend the culprit.
According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack, after which he fled the building.
Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the centre, covered in white sheets.
Several media outlets identified the assailant as a former police lieutenant colonel from the region, but there was no immediate official confirmation.
The rate of gun ownership in Thailand is high compared with some other countries in the region, but official figures do not include huge numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.
Mass shootings are rare but in 2020, a soldier, angry over a property deal gone sour, killed at least 29 people and wounded 57, in a rampage that spanned four locations.
ALSO READ:
Authorities are working to gradually restore power supply to nearly 130 million people
The response aimed to demonstrate their 'capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations', explained Seoul's military
The charges were related to a speech in which he was accused of threatening police and judicial officers
39 people — including 4 Bangladeshis — were rescued by the South Asian nation's coast guard in an ongoing operation
On Monday, the local police chief was replaced, nine officials were suspended, and 19 others were put under investigation
Percival Mabasa was gunned down by two assailants on a motorcycle, the Las Pinas police chief Colonel Jaime Santos said
UN hikes aid appeal to $816 million amid second wave of death and destruction
He was admitted to the hospital in July as well, sources said