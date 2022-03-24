Suspected North Korean missile lands in Japanese waters

The projectile is believed to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile

Representational image

By AFP Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 12:04 PM

A suspected North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fired on Thursday afternoon landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, west of the country’s north coast, the government said.

“Our current analysis indicates that the balistic missile flew for 71 minutes and around 15:44 (0644 GMT), it landed in waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan about 150 kilometres east of Hokkaido’s Oshima peninsula,” said Makoto Oniki, Japan’s state minister for defence.

“Given the ballistic missile this time around flew at an altitude of over 6,000 km, which was much higher than the Hwasong-15 ICBM that was launched in November 2017, the one today is believed to be a new ICBM,” he added.

ALSO READ: