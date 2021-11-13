Scores evacuated as fire engulfs Indonesia’s largest oil refinery

The water level in the Vaigai dam reached 69 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 71 feet
Asia1 day ago
A fire at a petrol storage at the largest oil refinery on Indonesia’s Java island near Jakarta on Saturday prompted the evacuation of at least 80 residents living nearby, the national oil company Pertamina said.
Pertamina, Indonesia’s biggest state-owned enterprise and energy company, said the fire at the Cilacap refinery started at one of the 228 gasoline tanks used to accommodate crude at 7:20 p.m.
It said the cause of the fire was not known. There were no casualties reported.
Pertamina said it was taking efforts to extinguish the fire. The residents were evacuated to a nearby village hall and a mosque, it said.
Cilacap is one of six Pertamina refineries with processing capacity of 270,000 barrels a day.
Asia1 day ago
The announcement has fuelled speculation that she will make a late entry into the presidential race in a bid to succeed her father
Asia2 days ago
The rains this week are among the heaviest to hit the city since 2015
Asia2 days ago
Free Covid-19 vaccines will also be provided to all Afghans travelling across the border to Pakistan
Asia2 days ago
Many parts of Chennai were waterlogged on Thursday.
Asia2 days ago
Investigators from the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell arrested a software engineer after his tweet went viral.
Asia3 days ago
"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright," she said in a video posted on Instagram.
Asia3 days ago
'I started Nykaa at 50 with no experience'
Asia3 days ago