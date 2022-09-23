'Remain vigilant': India issues advisory to citizens in Canada citing hate crimes

Indian missions have taken up the issue with Canadian authorities and requested them to probe emerging tensions caused by certain elements

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 2:27 PM

On Friday, India issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant, amidst increasing incidents of crimes and anti-India activities in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Indian missions in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to probe these crimes.

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action," the MEA said in a statement, while stressing that "the perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada".

"In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," the statement added.

Photo: @MEAIndia/Twitter

The advisory also advised Indian nationals and students from India in Canada to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa, or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver, either through their respective websites, or the MEA's Madad portal (madad.gov.in).

"Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," the advisory noted.

It comes a day after India termed the so-called Khalistan referendum conducted by separatist groups as a "farcical exercise".

Speaking at a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had conveyed concerns to Canada about the use of its territory by politically-motivated "extremist elements".

India has deeply objected that "politically-motivated exercises by extremist elements" are allowed to take place in a friendly country like Canada, he said.

"We would term it as farcical exercise. A farcical exercise was held by extremists and radical elements supporting the so-called Khalistan referendum in Canada," Bagchi said.

He stated that India had taken up the issue with Canadian authorities and that they reiterated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

"The matter has been taken up with the Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels. The government of Canada has reiterated that they respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, and that they will not recognise the so-called referendum which is taking place in Canada," the MEA spokesperson said.

