Philippines: Volcano ash blankets towns after second eruption this week

Last shipments under Indian credit line to arrive this month
Asia21 hours ago
A volcano in the Philippines spewed a huge column of ash into the sky on Sunday, blanketing a region still recovering from last week’s eruption.
The blast from Bulusan volcano lasted 18 minutes, the Philippine seismological agency said, impairing road visibility and forcing airlines to cancel flights.
On June 5, Mount Bulusan sent a grey plume shooting up at least one kilometre (0.6 miles) and covered 10 villages with ash.
Residents of Juban town in Sorsogon province, still reeling from last week’s eruption, were woken up Sunday by the volcano’s thundering.
“I thought it was just raining, but when I looked outside there was ash everywhere,” resident Antonio Habitan told AFP. “Our river was once clear but now it is ash-coloured.”
No casualties were reported, but the seismological agency raised the alert level to one on the five-level system, indicating “low-level unrest”.
“We still can’t say that it is over. It’s still possible that this eruption could be followed by another one, that’s why we need to be careful with the Bulusan volcano,” agency head Renato Solidum told local radio station DZBB.
Emergency workers were deployed to clean ash-laden roads and guide drivers struggling to see oncoming vehicles.
Five flights in the area were cancelled.
Juban’s local disaster office said 366 people were in emergency shelters, with most evacuated days before the eruption due to a series of volcanic earthquakes.
Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017.
The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has over 20 active volcanoes.
ALSO READ:
Last shipments under Indian credit line to arrive this month
Asia21 hours ago
Footage depicts bare-chested content creator wielding a sword, attacking photo of suspended BJP spokesperson
Asia22 hours ago
The diesel and petrol truck's driver lost control, careening off a bridge
Asia22 hours ago
Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States
Asia1 day ago
Around 20 countries have called in their Indian ambassadors
Asia1 day ago
Amendments to the law still need to be tabled, passed in parliament
Asia1 day ago
Officials issue eight pictures of suspects
Asia1 day ago
Many people are now going without adequate food, spokesman Jens Laerke says
Asia1 day ago