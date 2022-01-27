Pakistan: Violence erupts at rally in Karachi, killing 1

Malik was formally sworn in on Monday
Asia2 days ago
Police in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi clashed overnight with activists demanding the repeal of a law to limit powers of local mayors, killing one, officials said Thursday.
The violence erupted when police swung batons and fired tear gas to prevent rallygoers from marching towards government offices in the southern port city, drawing nationwide condemnation across the political spectrum.
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement, or MQM, told reporters that party member Mohammad Aslam died at a hospital after being injured in the ensuing crush with police. Women and children were also among the dozens of injured.
ALSO READ:
MQM mainly represents ethnic Mohajirs, who fled to Pakistan from India during 1947’s partition, and it dominates politics in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. It is an ally in the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Thousands are expected to attend the activist’s funeral on Thursday, and the MQM has called for another day of protests.
Malik was formally sworn in on Monday
Asia2 days ago
A search-and-rescue operation was begun with the help of navy vessels
Asia3 days ago
Besides Dileep, his younger brother P Sivakumar and brother-in-law T N Suraj among others were asked to present themselves for interrogation
Asia4 days ago
Women activists said two of their comrades were seized from their homes after taking part in a demonstration.
Asia4 days ago
Row between singers started in 2018 when Shafi accused Zafar of harassing her
Asia4 days ago
Progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations
Asia4 days ago
Before Thich Nhat Hanh's return to Vietnam in 2018, he set up retreats around the world and wrote over 100 books including on mindfulness and meditation
Asia4 days ago
Supriya Sahu's video clip shows a small ape playing in a field surrounded by straws in Tamil Nadu.
Asia4 days ago