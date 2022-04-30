Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE today

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 6:13 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is heading to the UAE after completing his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said on Saturday.

During his visit to the UAE, the prime minister will meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, both sides will discuss "matters of mutual interest, including bilateral relations of the countries".

