Pakistan: Imran Khan wants to create political chaos, says federal minister

Marriyum Aurangzeb accuses ex-PM of trying to make country 'a Sri Lanka' during tenure

By ANI Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM

Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at former Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he wanted to spread political unrest and chaos in the country to cause economic instability.

The federal Minister's remarks come after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry said that the people of the country have rejected the "politics of thieves, hypocrites, and liars."

Marriyum's statement was cited by local media Daily Times. She said that Imran Khan's "electoral framework" was seen in 2018, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Senate and Daska by-elections.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that Imran Khan's era was the darkest period for the media and that the PTI chairman had left no stone unturned to make the country another Sri Lanka.

"Mr Imran, you made an IMF agreement on the strictest terms while the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif has foiled your conspiracy to make Pakistan a Sri Lanka," she said.

She also said that Imran Khan claims that the media was the most independent in his time whereas the Reporters Without Borders reports show that there were threats to the lives of journalists in his regime, News International reported