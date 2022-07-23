Pakistan: Imran Khan wants to create political chaos, says federal minister

Currently, if passengers do not complete web check-in and request a boarding pass at the airport counter, they are billed extra
Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at former Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he wanted to spread political unrest and chaos in the country to cause economic instability.
The federal Minister's remarks come after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry said that the people of the country have rejected the "politics of thieves, hypocrites, and liars."
Marriyum's statement was cited by local media Daily Times. She said that Imran Khan's "electoral framework" was seen in 2018, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Senate and Daska by-elections.
Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that Imran Khan's era was the darkest period for the media and that the PTI chairman had left no stone unturned to make the country another Sri Lanka.
"Mr Imran, you made an IMF agreement on the strictest terms while the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif has foiled your conspiracy to make Pakistan a Sri Lanka," she said.
ALSO READ:
She also said that Imran Khan claims that the media was the most independent in his time whereas the Reporters Without Borders reports show that there were threats to the lives of journalists in his regime, News International reported
Currently, if passengers do not complete web check-in and request a boarding pass at the airport counter, they are billed extra
The Microsoft co-founder slipped in the rankings after donating $20 billion to his non-profit
NDA candidate has clinched 540 out of 748 votes
The island nation had defaulted on a debt of $51 billion by May 2022
He complained of a stomach ache, following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection
The contest is primarily between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha
It aims to 'encourage global sustainability and responsible business conduct'
Many of them do not support him and want him to quit