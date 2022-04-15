Pakistani humanitarian Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation: Russian embassy
Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, passed away at the age of 74 on Friday after a brief hospitalisation.
Her condition had stabilised a few days back. She was rushed to a hospital in Karachi after her blood pressure had suddenly dropped.
Edhi Foundation spokesperson Muhammad Bilal said that Bilquis had suffered congestive heart failure earlier and had already undergone a heart bypass twice.
First Lady Tehmina Durrani had also visited her during Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s maiden visit to the port city on Wednesday.
The foundation’s spokesperson said that Durrani always visisted Bilquis whenever she is in Karachi. “She enquired and immediately went to the hospital to see Bilquis aapa,” he added.
Last year, Bilquis was declared the ‘Person of the Decade’, along with human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof Yanghee Lee and the US ethicist Stephen Soldz.
She was a professional nurse and was the head of the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. She had spent more than six decades of her life serving humanity in need.
Her charity saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing “jhoolas” [cradles] at the Edhi Homes and centres across the country. (inputs from APP)
