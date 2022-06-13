IPL 2023-27: TV and digital rights sold for over Rs440 billion

Both rights will be held by different broadcasters

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 2:41 PM

The television and digital broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League have been sold for a grand total of Rs440.75 billion, media reports say.

Sold in two different packages, A and B, both rights will be held by different broadcasters.

Reliance-owned Viacom 18 has reportedly bagged the digital rights (package B) for Rs205 billion. There has been no official confirmation for the winner of package A.

