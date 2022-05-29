Indian singer shot dead day after police withdrew security

The small Tara Air plane was flying from the tourist town of Pokhara to Jomsom
Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown people in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district on Sunday.
Three people were injured in the firing incident, reports ANI.
Moose Wala was rushed to the hospital in Mansa in a critical condition where he was declared dead.
According to media reports, the incident happened a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of his security along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.
The 29-year-old singer had joined the Congress in December last year and unsuccessfully contested 2022 Punjab elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa district.
