Indian actress, content creator named Youth Champion by UNDP

Koli to interact with young minds to create awareness on the adverse impacts of climate change

ANI

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 3:22 PM

Prajakta Koli, the top content creator and actress, who embraces the moniker MostlySane on her YouTube channel, has been named the Youth Climate champion by the United Nations Development Programme India.

“I am extremely humbled and honoured to have been entitled with this unique responsibility to champion a cause that is close to my heart,” said Prajakta.

“As the very first UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, I would like to produce and participate in opportunities that propel conversations around climate action and the urgent measures we must take.”

The youth need to be the torch bearers of this revolution and foot soldiers who will work towards the common goal of an enriched and empowered future where the human species doesn’t become endangered, she added. “We have created this problem, but we can solve it too. With UNDP, I will strive to work with young minds across the globe to take appropriate measures for climate action.”

Born and brought up in Thane near Mumbai, Prajakta is seen as a youth icon. About two years ago she launched Pretty Fit, her YouTube Originals show, interviewing top actors including Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal.

She has also been involved in YouTube’s Creators for Change programme and made a music video called No Offence, which was shown in the UN as part of its International Day of Tolerance in 2018.

As the UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, Koli will be entrusted with the responsibility of interacting with young minds to create awareness on the adverse impacts of climate change, global warming and biodiversity loss that are being felt by all, especially the poor and marginalised communities, impacting their lives and livelihoods.

She will address the need for collective action sharing inspirational stories of how governments, communities and individuals are taking definite steps to make a real difference.

“We are excited to have Prajakta on board as the UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, said Shoko Noda, resident representative, UNDP India.

“Young people are the leading voice to make the world more sustainable. Prajakta has a strong connect with millions of young Indians. I am sure her voice reaches the hearts of youth, and inspires them to take climate action.”

Koli has tackled issues such as body shaming and online bullying with “Shameless” as part of her campaign #iPledgeToBeMe, which she launched on World Mental Health Day in 2016. Being a global ambassador for YouTube's Creators For Change, she threw light on trolling and female subjugation through “No Offence” She also partnered with YouTube for Social Impact Girl’s Education campaign, with Instagram on their Safer Internet Week campaign and One.org for their Girl Education campaign.