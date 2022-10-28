India to host two-day UNSC counter-terrorism meet

After a tribute to victims of terrorism, the discussions would be centred on the usage of 'new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes'

Representative purposes only (Photo:MEAIndia/Twitter)

By ANI Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 10:14 AM

India is set to host the two-day counter-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from Friday onwards. The meeting, under New Delhi's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28 and 29, respectively.

Addressing a special press briefing on the UNSC CTC, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said:

"There is no better place to open the series of important discussions than Mumbai, a city, which reflects the best of India in terms of its economic development in recent years. The fact that the CTC has agreed to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself."

Verma further added that after a tribute to victims of terrorism, the discussions would be centred on the usage of "new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes" — the use of the Internet, payment mechanisms, and drones by terrorists.

Speaking at the same press conference, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said that there was a great need to speak with a united, common voice in countering the delicate issue of terrorism.

"Those who propagate this distinction, have an agenda and those who cover up for them [double standards] are just as culpable," she added.

ALSO READ: