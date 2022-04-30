India: Four killed after building slab collapses in Telengana

Blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif
At least four people were killed after a slab of an old building collapsed upon them Yadadri-Bhongir district of Telangana on Friday, informed police official.
“Four people were standing under a roof of an old building. Accidentally a part of the slab of the building got collapsed and crushed four people to death,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhongir.
Police informed that the victim has been identified as the owner of the building, a tenant and two labourers.
With the help of local residents, the police swiftly carried out the rescue operation and the injured were rushed to the hospital.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock at the loss of lives at the tragic incident in the temple town of Yadadri.
“Governor is saddened to know of the tragic incident. She expresses her deep condolences to the bereaved families and advised the district authorities to offer the best possible medical care to those injured, while expediting the rescue operations,” reads the official statement from Raj Bhavan.
A case has been registered over the incident and a probe has been initiated.
