India: Authorities ban 35 WhatsApp groups on Agnipath scheme

All MPs, CWC members, and AICC office bearers to participate
Asia18 hours ago
The Indian government has banned 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation on Agnipath scheme, the Press Trust of India says.
Protests have broken out across India against the Agnipath scheme, with protestors vandalising railway stations, trains and other public property.
A total of 491 train services have been affected throughout the country, due to the ongoing agitation in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces, informed railway officials on Sunday.
Amid the ongoing agitation against Agnipath Scheme in East Central Railway jurisdiction seven trains originating from various cities of Bihar and West Bengal were cancelled while ten other trains originating from both the states have been rescheduled for June 20.
The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.
