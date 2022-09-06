India: 12-year-old prodigy sets world record by crossing 103m reservoir in only 7 minutes

He has been training in mountaineering since he was 5 years old

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 2:48 PM

Meet R Rudreshwar, a child prodigy who just entered the Noble Book of World Records for crossing a 103m reservoir (without a belay) within a record-breaking time of 7 minutes and 2 seconds.

The event took place at Mudichur, Chennai, and was felicitated by official members of the Noble Book of World Records. The official representative and adjudicator from the organization, Thiruloka Chander, recognized this feat, and presented a certificate of achievement to Rudreshwar. The boy's close friends and family were also present.

Rudreshwar is a 7th-grade student studying in a CBSE school in Salamangalam, Chennai. He has been training in mountaineering since he was 5 years old. Ever since, he has set out for numerous feats over the years, some of which include rappelling down a 46m tall mountain in Malapattu, Chennai at the age of 6 (his first world record as the youngest rappeller); climbing up to 3720m on Mt.Kilimanjaro at the age of just 7 (the highest mountain in Africa, that is 5895m tall); and also rappelling down 122m at Katika waterfalls in Araku, Andhra Pradesh at the age of 8.

Adventure sports usually involve severe age restrictions, fitness, and safety checks. For Rudreshwar to be setting new world records at an age as young as 12, really makes his accomplishments stand out, and also goes to show his passion for outdoor and adventure sports.

It was under the guidance and training from the Tamil Nadu Mountaineering Association, as well as the full support of his father, that Rudreshwar set out to create world records in this field.

His father, SV Ramana, is the joint secretary of the Tamil Nadu Mountaineering Association, and an officer at Punjab National Bank. He is also a frequent mountaineer with a very impressive track record. He holds a doctorate in Mountaineering from the International University of Jamaica; the UNICO world record for rappelling down a 47m rock at Malapattu Mountain in Tamil Nadu; and the Noble World Record for speed trekking to 5754m in Ladakh. He has also rappelled down 122m at Araku, Andhra Pradesh, in the veteran category as a record-setter.

Growing up, Rudreshwar would tag along with his father to trek and climb mountains, which brought about his love for adventure sports. His interest, enthusiasm, and passion for the sport received encouragement from both his parents to delve deeper into the sport.

"My parents have always been a big support, and have paved the way for me to reach this point so early in my life," Rudreshwar told the media, while thanking everyone for the support.

Speaking on Rudreshwar's latest feat, his parents said:

"Every child is unique and is endowed with unique passions, talents, and skills. The trick lies in identifying them, helping them focus on it, and showing them a way out to bring them out and make the most of it. Helping children overcome distractions and honing their natural talent goes a very long way in achieving goals, and making their dreams come true."

"We are very proud of what Rudreshwar has been able to accomplish at such a young age, and we look forward to him reacher greater heights as he grows older," they added.

The boy has also proven to be a child prodigy in many other areas, such as chess, skating, archery, silambam (a martial art), and yoga. When asked about his dream accomplishment, he expressed his desire to climb to the top of Mount Everest someday.