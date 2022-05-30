G7 foreign ministers decry latest North Korean ICBM test

New statement says Aadhaar ecosystem had adequate features to protect the identity and privacy of users
Asia1 day ago
The Group of Seven major economies jointly condemned on Monday North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called on all UN member states to condemn the nuclear-armed state’s actions.
“We are very concerned by the unprecedented series of ballistic missile tests with increasingly versatile systems across all ranges,” the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States said in a statement together with the European Union’s top foreign policy official.
North Korea fired three missiles last Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile yet, following a trip to Asia by US President Joe Biden.
ALSO READ:
New statement says Aadhaar ecosystem had adequate features to protect the identity and privacy of users
Asia1 day ago
'The death toll is expected to rise,' reported local media
Asia1 day ago
This announcement comes after multiple recent skirmishes between police and supporters of ex-PM Imran Khan
Asia1 day ago
The railway had been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Asia1 day ago
The vendor was detained and samples of the snack were sent for testing
Asia1 day ago
The small Tara Air plane was flying from the tourist town of Pokhara to Jomsom
Asia1 day ago
The vessel was carrying 43 people when it capsized on Thursday
Asia1 day ago
Colombo is also in talks with Moscow to arrange direct supplies of crude, coal, diesel and petrol
Asia1 day ago