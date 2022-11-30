Former China leader Jiang Zemin dies: State media

The leader, who steered the country through a transformational era, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 96

By AFP Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 12:47 PM

China's former leader Jiang Zemin, who steered the country through a transformational era from the late 1980s and into the new millennium, died Wednesday at the age of 96, Xinhua reported.

Jiang led the world's most populous nation towards its emergence as a powerhouse on the global stage.

