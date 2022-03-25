Expo 2020: Pavilion designer receives Pakistan national award

Creating an optical illusion using glass pieces, the colourful pavilion stood out

File

By Web Desk Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 10:57 AM

The designer of the Pakistan Pavilion, Rashid Rana, has been honoured with a national award in Pakistan.

Rana, a celebrated artist in Pakistan, designed the facade of the Expo 2020 pavilion.

Creating an optical illusion using glass pieces, the colourful pavilion was a sight to see.

Sharing the achievement on Instagram, Rana thanked the people in his life for their support.

Photo: @rashidranastudio/Instagram

He was also congratulated by many celebrities including, popular actor, Ali Zafar. Sharing Rana's post on his story, Zafar said, "Congratulations sir @rashidranastudio. What a great honour."

Areeba Habib, a model and television actor, also congratulated the recipient by saying, "Mubarak".

ALSO READ: