Bangladesh: 10 killed, 20 injured after bus crashes into tree

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus slammed into a tree in the southern Barishal district of Bangladesh in the wee hours of Sunday.
The officer-in-charge of Wazirpur Police Station said that the injured were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at Barishal, adding that “The death toll is expected to rise,” a Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star reported.
The accident occurred around 5.30am at Wazirpur Upazila in Barishal after the driver Bhandari-bound Jamuna Line bus lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree on the side of the highway. The Dhaka police said that nine people died on the spot, and another died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.
The Wazirpur OC said that the deceased were not identified immediately, The Daily Star reported.
MD Jahangir, unit leader of Barisal Fire Service and Civil Defence, said two firefighting units from Gournadi and Wazirpur fire stations are currently conducting rescue operations, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
Further details about the accident are underway.
