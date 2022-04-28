At least nine killed by bomb blasts on minibuses in Afghan city

Blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif

A Taliban fighter stands guard outside the site of a bomb explosion inside a mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif province, Afghanistan, on Thursday. – AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 8:24 PM

Two bomb blasts aboard separate minibuses killed at least nine people on Thursday in Mazar-i-Sharif, police said, just days after a deadly explosion rocked a mosque in the northern Afghan city.

Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, that 13 people were wounded in the blasts.

The blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of the city as commuters were heading home to break their dawn to dusk Ramadan fast, Waziri said.

"The enemies of Afghanistan are creating tension and division among our people," he said.

Thursday's blasts came just days after a deadly bomb attack at a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least 12 worshippers and wounded scores more.