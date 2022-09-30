Afghanistan: 19 dead, 27 wounded in suicide blast, Taliban spokesman says

Announced funding will be channelled through new and existing projects in sectors such as farm inputs, social protection and irrigation
A suicide bombing struck an education centre in the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief said.
The explosion inside the centre in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood of Kabul took place in the morning hours, said the spokesman, Khalid Zadran. He did not have further details in the immediate aftermath of the bombing.
“Our teams have dispatched at the site of the blast to find out more details,” Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said earlier.
Group raising funds as part of a 'criminal conspiracy', transferring it through multiple accounts to show them as legitimate: Government notice
Around 90 people were onboard the ferry at the time, of whom 50 were on their way to a centuries-old temple for a major festival
On Sunday, several recordings of the leaders of the ruling government surfaced on social media
Japan has imposed tight security measures in the capital city Tokyo as over 20 heads of state and heads of government will be in attendance
Around 270,000 military personnel have been placed on standby, the government said in a statement
Three people have also been reported missing in the eastern province of Camarines Norte
About 65 per cent of the country's population has received at least one Covid vaccine booster shot, compared to about 33 per cent in the US