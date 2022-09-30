Afghanistan: 19 dead, 27 wounded in suicide blast, Taliban spokesman says

By AP Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 10:06 AM Last updated: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 10:07 AM

A suicide bombing struck an education centre in the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief said.

The explosion inside the centre in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood of Kabul took place in the morning hours, said the spokesman, Khalid Zadran. He did not have further details in the immediate aftermath of the bombing.

“Our teams have dispatched at the site of the blast to find out more details,” Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said earlier.

