UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Payments firm Finablr cannot delist in London

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority says Finablr has the right to refer the decision to an Upper Tribunal

File photo
File photo

By Reuters

Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 1:02 AM

Troubled payments company Finablr has been told it cannot delist from the London Stock Exchange without a vote by its shareholders, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday.

Finablr was bought by a Middle Eastern consortium and rebranded as WizzFinancial to create a regional money transfer group.

The company’s shares have been suspended since March 2020.

Finablr’s application to delist under a rule allowing firms in a precarious financial position to sidestep a shareholder vote has not met the necessary conditions, the FCA said.

ALSO READ:

Finablr has the right to refer the decision to an Upper Tribunal, the FCA said, adding it was unable to comment further on the reasons for its decision.


More news from