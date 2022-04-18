K-pop band BTS announces new album

'Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date'

By ANI Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 7:09 AM

The month of June will be special for BTS fans as the K-pop band is coming up with a new album.

In a teaser video posted on social media, BTS announced the album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’, Variety reported.

The album is scheduled to release on June 10. However, it is not clear whether “We Are Bulletproof” is the album title or a song or just a tagline.

The group’s agency Big Hit Music has also shared the update via a statement.

“Hello. This is BigHit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, BTS members on Sunday wrapped up their four concerts in Las Vegas.