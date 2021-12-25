Dubai traffic alert: Accident causes congestion on Dubai Al-Ain Road

Police advise motorists to be careful around the area

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 7:25 PM

Dubai Police have warned of an accident causing a traffic jam on Dubai Al-Ain Road.

According to an official tweet, there is congestion on the major road opposite University City towards Dubai.

Authorities have warned drivers to be careful around the area and take alternative routes if possible.