Dubai: Fireworks, fountain show to celebrate Kuwait's National Day

Visitors will be welcomed with Arabic sweets and coffee at the Dubai International Airport

Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Kuwait flag

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 3:50 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 3:56 PM

Dubai will be celebrating Kuwait's 61st National Day tomorrow, with a host of events planned throughout the day, across the emirate.

In order to raise awareness of the same, the emirate has launched a digital and social media congratulating people on this festive occasion.

Residents and visitors will be able to witness a dazzling firework show, and a laser show at the Dubai Festival City Mall.

At 9 pm on 25th February, the Palm Fountain at the Pointe will be celebrating Kuwait's National Day by swaying to the tune of the its national anthem.

The Burj Khalifa will showcase the Kuwaiti flag, whereas other global landmarks in the emirate will light up in the flag's red, white, black and green.

The mega-fair, Expo 2020 will feature performances from three folkloric bands - the Ben Hussain Band, The Red Palace and TV Band at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater. On February 25, the bands will perform at 10pm and on 26 February at 11pm.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said, "This year, Kuwait’s National Day celebrations in Dubai will reach a new level with festive activities being held at Expo 2020, symbolising the values and cultural backgrounds that we share."

Those flying into Dubai on the 25th will be welcomed with Arabic sweets and coffee at the Dubai International Airport, highlighting the shared culture of both nations.

Hotels across the emirate, are also offering discounts from 24th to 28th February.

"Dubai invites everyone, including residents and visitors, to be a part of this momentous day for Kuwait and enjoy the exceptional family experiences across the city, while adhering to all precautionary measures to further enhance and maintain Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s safest destinations,” Al Khaja added.