US President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill

US President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorisation Act, or NDAA, for fiscal year 2022, that authorizes $770 billion in defence spending, the White House said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the defence bill with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for the annual legislation setting policy for the Department of Defense.