US Olympian Sunisa Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in racist attack

Long-awaited move follows 18 months of restrictions for 33 countries
Americas5 days ago
US Olympic gold medallist Sunisa Lee has said she was pepper-sprayed in a racist attack in Los Angeles.
In an interview with Pop Sugar, the gymnast and the first US-Hmong Olympian said she and a group of friends were targeted while waiting for a ride a few weeks ago.
Lee told the magazine that she and her friends, all of Asian descent, were waiting for their Uber after a night out, when a car passed with people inside yelling ethnic slurs and telling them to "go back where they came from".
One person pepper-sprayed Lee's arm before the vehicle sped away.
"I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off," Lee told the magazine. "I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's so hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me into trouble.
"I just let it happen."
The assault comes amid a dramatic rise in attacks on Asian Americans.
Lee - whose parents immigrated to the US from Laos - comes from St Paul, Minnesota. She vaulted onto the world stage last summer after the withdrawal of her teammate Simone Biles.
