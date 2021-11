US defence chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain aimed at reassuring allies, as Biden administration tries to revive nuclear deal

Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 8:55 PM

America’s top defence official has vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain at the annual Manama Dialogue appeared aimed at reassuring America’s Gulf Arab allies as the Biden administration tries to revive the nuclear deal, which limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

His remarks also come after Gulf countries saw the US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, raising concerns about America’s commitment to the region as defence officials say they want to pivot forces to counter perceived challenges from China and Russia.

“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. And we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue,” Austin told an event put on by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“But if Iran isn’t willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all of the options necessary to keep the United States secure.”

Iran long has maintained its nuclear programme is peaceful, though US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency say Tehran had an organised weapons programme until 2003. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Since then President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

Under Biden, US military officials are looking at a wider reshuffling of forces from the Mideast to other areas, though it still maintains a large presence at bases across the region. Austin hinted at that in his remarks, saying: “Our potential punch includes what our friends can contribute and what we have prepositioned and what we can rapidly flow in.”

“Our friends and foes both know that the United States can deploy overwhelming force at the time and place of our choosing,” Austin said.

Austin’s comments also touched on the ongoing war in Yemen.

