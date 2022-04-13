US: 2 children found dead in Miami after 911 hang-up calls

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate
Police officers found two young children dead after responding to several 911 hang-up calls from an apartment in Miami, officials said.
Miami officers responding to the calls looked inside the apartment late Tuesday and saw the children, police spokesperson Michael Vega told news outlets.
“Fire rescue was called to the scene and declared both children were deceased,” he said.
Their cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.
The children appeared to be about 6 and 3 years old, Vega said.
Police officers spoke to a woman at the scene “who appeared to be irate or going through a crisis,” Vega said. Her relationship to the children remained unclear. The Miami Herald reported that investigators were expected to question the 41-year-old woman.
No additional details were immediately released.
