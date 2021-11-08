TikTok rescue: Girl got help using silent distress signal

Former employees have been sued after they were forced to listen to the children's song for hours while handcuffed
Americas3 days ago
A 16-year-old girl held captive by a 61-year-old man was rescued on an interstate highway in Kentucky after another driver noticed her using a distress signal with her hand that was made popular on TikTok, law enforcement officials said.
The girl’s parents reported their daughter missing from Asheville, North Carolina, last week. Two days later, her hand-signal — and the alert driver — enabled sheriff’s deputies in Kentucky to stop the car and arrest James Herbert Brick of Cherokee, North Carolina, on charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of material showing a sexual performance by a minor, Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said.
The girl and the driver were acquainted, and she initially went with the man willingly, but at some point got scared, Acciardo, the spokesman for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, told The Lexington Herald-Leader. The man had taken her to Ohio to visit his relatives, and left with her after they realised she had been reported missing, a sheriff’s statement said.
The other driver called 911 from Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky, on Thursday to report that a girl in a silver Toyota car was making distress hand signals that he recognised from TikTok as a plea for help from domestic violence. The signal is to raise your hand, showing your palm with your thumb extended, and then tuck your thumb into your palm and lower your fingers over it, as if to trap the thumb.
Officials say the driver continued following the man and the girl, updating a dispatcher, until deputies were able to stop the Toyota and rescue the girl.
Brick was booked into the Laurel County correctional centre on a $10,000 bond pending a court hearing on Tuesday.
Former employees have been sued after they were forced to listen to the children's song for hours while handcuffed
Americas3 days ago
The Texas real estate agent believed she would be shielded from punishment because she was white, had blond hair and held a good job
Americas3 days ago
Donna Heinel has agreed not to appeal any prison sentence of 46 months of less and forfeit $160,000
Americas4 days ago
Footage of the incident posted on social media showed robbers fleeing on motorbikes
Americas4 days ago
Amazon founder's space company protested decision to award contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX
Americas4 days ago
26-year-old, who served over seven years in Indonesian prison, taken into American custody
Americas5 days ago
UK royal has been accused of sexually violating an American woman when she was under 18
Americas5 days ago
Rescue operations were suspended because of the potential for more landslides.
Americas6 days ago