Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Trump, dies at 73

By Reuters Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 12:03 AM

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump, 73, has died, the former US president said on Thursday.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the former US president said in a post on the social medial platform Truth Social.

The couple divorced in 1992. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.