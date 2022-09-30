Brazilian football star Neymar Jr backs Bolsonaro ahead of Sunday vote

It is most powerful storms on record to hit the United States
Brazilian soccer star Neymar Junior endorsed President Jair Bolsonaro's uphill re-election bid on Thursday, showing his support in a TikTok video as he smiled and danced to a campaign jingle, ahead of the weekend's pivotal election.
Neymar's public backing came a day after Bolsonaro visited a charitable institute near Sao Paulo belonging to the global superstar, who currently plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG).
Neymar appeared in a separate video greeting Bolsonaro at the institute event but stopped short of endorsing the incumbent, who trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — known as Lula — in opinion polls ahead of the first-round October 2 vote.
In the short TikTok post, Neymar sings some lyrics from the campaign jingle, calling out Bolsonaro's position on the ballot, before imploring votes for the far-right leader.
At the event the day earlier, Neymar thanked Bolsonaro for "this illustrious visit".
In recent days, Neymar helped Brazil's national team as they thrashed Ghana and Tunisia in friendly games, in the run-up to this year's Qatar World Cup, set to kick off in late November.
Bolsonaro quickly posted Neymar's endorsement video on Twitter, linking his re-election bid to the push by soccer-loving Brazil to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title.
Lula has also bet on celebrity support to boost his popularity.
Earlier this week, the odds-on favorite attended an event with several Brazilian artists. He has also been endorsed by international stars including Mark Ruffalo, Roger Waters and Danny Glover.
ALSO READ:
It is most powerful storms on record to hit the United States
The nine Oath Keepers will be the first of about 870 people in this incident to be charged with seditious conspiracy
Scientists and engineers erupted in applause when their screens froze on a final image, indicating that the signal had been lost and the impact had taken place
Mother and daughter disappeared when their vehicle was swallowed by massive hole; three rescued
However, forecasters are still unsure of exactly where it could make landfall
Officials had issued warnings earlier about what they called an unsanctioned car rally separate from the Fall Classic Car Show taking place
The conservationist battled lung illness for several months
According to eye witnesses, 2 groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation and shots were fired