UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sudan's Burhan chairs council that steers transition after coup

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy

General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. — AP
General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. — AP

By AFP

Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 8:14 PM

Last updated: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 8:23 PM

Sudan’s de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on Thursday named a new transitional council to steer the country after his coup in October, state television has reported.

Burhan, who led the ruling Sovereign Council formed in 2019 after the toppling of Omar Al Bashir, will keep his position as head of the council.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy.


More news from Africa