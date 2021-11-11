Sudan's Burhan chairs council that steers transition after coup

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy

By AFP Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 8:14 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 8:23 PM

Sudan’s de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on Thursday named a new transitional council to steer the country after his coup in October, state television has reported.

Burhan, who led the ruling Sovereign Council formed in 2019 after the toppling of Omar Al Bashir, will keep his position as head of the council.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy.