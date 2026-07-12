Former Qatar leader Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passes away at 74

The former leader of Qatar, Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, passed away on Sunday, July 12.

In a statement, the Amiri Diwan announced the historic Emir passed away on the morning of July 12, corresponding to 27 Muharram 1448 AH, at the age of 74.

The late leader had served from 1995 until his historic abdication in 2013, when he handed the throne to his fourth son, the current Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

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"May Allah envelop the great leader of the nation in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and grant him a spacious place in Paradise with the prophets, the righteous, the martyrs, and the virtuous. May God reward him on our behalf with the best of rewards for the great and enduring deeds he performed for his nation and the Arab and Islamic world, and inspire us all with patience and solace," the Amiri Diwan stated.

During the former leader's 18-year rule, several major events took place in Qatar, including the 2006 Asian Games, 2012 UN Climate Change Conference, Doha Agreement, Fatah–Hamas Doha Agreement, and the decision to hold the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the nation.