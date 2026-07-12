Qatar announces 4-day mourning period for passing of former leader

Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country for the duration of the period for the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 12 Jul 2026, 12:48 PM
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Qatar has announced a four-day public mourning period for the passing of its former leader, Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The period is set to begin on Sunday, July 12, the Amiri Diwan revealed in its statement.

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Work will be suspended across all ministries, government agencies, and public institutions starting Monday, July 13, with employees resuming work on Sunday, July 19.

Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country for the duration of the mourning period.

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