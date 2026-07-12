Qatar announces 4-day mourning period for passing of former leader
Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country for the duration of the period for the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani
- PUBLISHED: Sun 12 Jul 2026, 12:48 PM
Qatar has announced a four-day public mourning period for the passing of its former leader, Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.
The period is set to begin on Sunday, July 12, the Amiri Diwan revealed in its statement.
Recommended For You
Work will be suspended across all ministries, government agencies, and public institutions starting Monday, July 13, with employees resuming work on Sunday, July 19.
Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country for the duration of the mourning period.