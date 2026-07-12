Qatar announces 4-day mourning period for passing of former leader

Qatar has announced a four-day public mourning period for the passing of its former leader, Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The period is set to begin on Sunday, July 12, the Amiri Diwan revealed in its statement.

Work will be suspended across all ministries, government agencies, and public institutions starting Monday, July 13, with employees resuming work on Sunday, July 19.

Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country for the duration of the mourning period.