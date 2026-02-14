Qatar Emir arrives in UAE; Sheikh Mohamed welcomes him at Abu Dhabi airport

Sheikh Tamim is accompanied during the federal visit by a delegation that includes a number of senior officials

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 12:57 PM
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, arrived in UAE today on a fraternal visit.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was at the forefront of those who welcomed Sheikh Tamim upon his arrival at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present at the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

The Qatari Emir is accompanied during the visit by a delegation that includes a number of senior officials.

