UAE President offers condolences to Qatari Emir over former deputy PM's passing

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also sent a message of condolence to Sheikh Tamim over the passing of Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 30 May 2026, 9:20 AM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the passing of Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Industry.

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Separately, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolence to Sheikh Tamim.

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