Kuwait seizes Lyrica powder worth Dh1,784 million in largest drug bust in history

Kuwait has recorded it largest drug bust in history, seizing approximately five tons of raw Lyrica powder and nearly four million capsules, with an estimated total market value of around 150 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately Dh1,784.2 million).

This was announced during Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah's speech on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of the national awareness campaign for drug prevention — 'A Nation That Protects You' — organized by the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Sheikh Fahad said that the seizure, which took place on Tuesday, also included a fully equipped factory for producing the psychoactive substance Lyrica, along with equipment for filling and distributing the capsules. He emphasized that this reflects the magnitude of the danger thwarted by the vigilance of anti-narcotics officers and the security efforts used to prevent drug abuse.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added that the campaign was not just an awareness-raising activity, but a sincere national message emphasizing that the children of Kuwait are a trust, and protecting them is everyone's responsibility. He explained that the danger of drugs is not limited to a single individual, but threatens the family, society, and the future of the nation.

The minister also said that combating drugs is a top priority for the Ministry of Interior, which continues to confront smugglers and dealers, tighten control and enforcement measures, and dry up the sources of this scourge, in addition to strengthening prevention and awareness programs, based on the belief that protecting children begins before drugs reach them.

He also highlighted the pivotal role of the Ministry of Health in treating and rehabilitating those recovering from addiction, and the contribution of the Ministry of Social Affairs in supporting families, raising awareness among parents, and strengthening social protection, alongside the efforts of other ministries and governmental and non-governmental institutions.

Sheikh Fahad clarified that confronting the problem is not limited to seizing drugs and pursuing smugglers and dealers, but also includes treatment and rehabilitation He emphasized that those who have fallen into addiction need a genuine opportunity to return to their lives, families, and communities.

He stated that a fully equipped wing has been dedicated to treating and rehabilitating female addicts. This wing is among the most modern, equipped to provide necessary care using advanced therapeutic and rehabilitative methods. Currently, other integrated and specialized facilities are being prepared for treating and rehabilitating male addicts, thus strengthening the treatment system and expanding its capacity to accommodate cases.

He explained that the goal is not limited to preventing drugs from reaching members of society, but also includes rescuing those who have fallen victim to them and helping them recover and return to society as healthy and productive individuals.

Sheikh Fahad also urged parents to take the initiative and not hesitate to seek help and treatment when needed, noting that the state has provided treatment pathways that guarantee confidentiality and privacy. He emphasized that, according to legal procedures and regulations, seeking treatment does not result in a criminal record being filed against the user.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with all state institutions, will continue its efforts with utmost resolve to confront the scourge of drugs, pursue smugglers and dealers, dry up their sources, and raise awareness of their dangers.