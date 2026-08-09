Kuwait arrests 12 for drug possession, seizes over 80,000 capsules
In one of the cases, a suspect was apprehended after narcotics were discovered concealed within decorative panels inside a shipment he received from abroad
- PUBLISHED: Sun 9 Aug 2026, 5:32 PM
In several major drug busts, Kuwait has apprehended 12 people in eight different cases for possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for the purpose of trafficking and use.
According to the Ministry of Interior in Kuwait, the following substances were seized across the eight cases:
86,700 capsules of Lyrica
940 grams of heroin
405 grams of methamphetamine
100 tablets of psychotropic substances
100 mL of synthetic cannabinoid oil
20 grams of marijuana
4 glass bottles containing synthetic cannabinoid oil
3 precision scales
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Drugs found concealed in shipment
In one of the cases, a suspect was apprehended after narcotics were discovered concealed within decorative panels inside a shipment he received from abroad. He confessed to receiving instructions from an individual outside the country to receive the shipment in exchange for payment.
Other drug busts in Kuwait
Just last week, 23 people were arrested in 12 separate cases in Kuwait for narcotics possession.
During those busts too, packaging material and scales were found in addition to the drugs.