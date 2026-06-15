Kuwait announces 15-year residency permits for foreign investors

new visa rule, residency permits of up to 15 years will be available to qualified foreign investors, their immediate family members, accredited senior executives and approved partners associated with investment entities operating in Kuwait.

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Who is eligible for Kuwait’s 15-year investment visa?



Eligible investors must meet a series of conditions, including owning investment entities licensed by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

Investors must also maintain actual business operations within Kuwait, fulfilling prescribed requirements for employing Kuwaiti nationals, and investing in approved activities with a minimum capital of KD1 million.

In addition, entities licensed by the authority must maintain an investment value of no less than KD5 million.

The long-term residency permit is expected to provide greater certainty for international investors seeking to establish and expand their businesses in Kuwait, while supporting economic diversification and attracting high-value investments to the country.



Transforming Kuwait’s economy



According to the Ministry of Interior (MoI), the new residency rule follows Kuwait's leadership’s plan to transform the country into an attractive financial and commercial centre for investment while strengthening its competitiveness in the region.



The announcement follows the approval of a new regulatory framework by the Kuwaiti Cabinet under Resolution No. 651 of 2026. The initiative was developed through coordination between the Ministry of Interior's General Department of Residency Affairs and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).



Officials said the initiative builds on the objectives of Law No. 116 of 2013 regarding the promotion of direct investment in Kuwait and reflects the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the legal and regulatory environment for foreign investment.



The latest visa reform places Kuwait among a growing number of Gulf states offering extended residency options aimed at attracting global talent, capital and long-term business commitments.

The UAE’s Golden Visa

The UAE’s Golden Visa programme, introduced in 2019, has been a regional pioneer in long-term residency plans. It grants eligible expats, foreign investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, scientists, outstanding students, creatives and humanitarian contributors residency for up to 10 years.

The UAE Golden Visa allows holders to live, work and study in the Emirates without the need for a national sponsor, while also allowing them to sponsor immediate family members.

The long-term visa has played a key role in attracting global talent and investment, helping position the UAE as one of the region's most competitive destinations for business, innovation and long-term residency.