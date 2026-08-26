At least 384 travellers, including 291 foreigners, missing after Nepal flash flood

At least 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals, have been reported missing after torrential floods in the Tibet border area of the Himalayan nation of Nepal on Wednesday, the country's tourism board said. The missing foreigners include 105 Indians, it said.

Torrential floods in the Himalayan border areas of Nepal and China's Tibet killed at least nine people and destroyed roads, bridges and power projects on Wednesday, as authorities in both countries braced for more casualties and worse damage.

Houses and roads were swept away in Nepal while officials in Tibet said they feared "major casualties" with some missing in the county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between the neighbours.

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Rescue helicopters could not land in Nepal's affected areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa, with a population of about 50,000, officials said, with the river flowing above its normal course.

Eight South Koreans working on a hydropower plant were missing, and 10 others were stranded in the flood, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korea's Foreign Ministry. The workers were employed by Korea Energy and Doosan Enerbility Co, the report said, adding that Nepal has deployed a rescue team to search the affected area.

South Korea has established a task force led by the foreign minister and plans to send a joint rapid-response team comprising government officials and fire and police authorities to Nepal as soon as possible, the report said.