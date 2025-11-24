  • search in Khaleej Times
Malaysian floods affect 11,000 people across seven states

Floods are common on the eastern coast of the country during the annual monsoon season

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 10:18 AM

More than 11,000 people in seven Malaysian states have been affected by flooding caused by torrential rain, the national disaster agency said on Monday.

A report from the National Disaster Management Agency showed 11,009 people from 3,839 families have been affected by flooding in the states of Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Terengganu, and Selangor.

Floods are common on the eastern coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season from October until March, with thousands of people displaced each year.

Same time last year in November, heavy rains caused severe flooding across six Malaysian states, displacing more than 37,000 people in one week.