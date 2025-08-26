Rain swamps India's Jammu region with extensive floods

Fierce floods swamped the Jammu area of Indian-administrated Kashmir on Tuesday as intense monsoon rainstorms in the Himalayan region caused widespread chaos, sweeping away bridges and swamping homes, Indian media reported.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported five people had been killed by a landslide in the Reasi district, citing local officials.

It also released videos that showed brown torrents of raging water smashing into bridges and covering Hindu temples.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he would be taking the "next available flight" to Jammu, calling the situation in many parts of Jammu province "quite serious", he said in a statement.

PTI reported that phone lines were damaged.

AFP was not able to immediately contact officials to confirm the exact extent of the flood damage.

Floods and landslides are common during the June-September monsoon season, but experts say climate change, coupled with poorly planned development, is increasing their frequency, severity and impact.

Floods on August 5 overwhelmed the Himalayan town of Dharali in India's Uttarakhand state and buried it in mud. The likely death toll from that disaster is more than 70 but has not been confirmed.

On August 14, powerful torrents driven by intense rain smashed into Chisoti village in Indian-administered Kashmir, killing at least 60 people.