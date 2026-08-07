Flood rescue volunteer in Kerala dies after giving life jacket to save drowning man

Kerala CM VD Satheeshan announced that state honours would be awarded to Rajesh, and that the government will complete the construction of his unfinished house

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 7 Aug 2026, 12:30 PM
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As devastating floods hit India's Kerala, one man made a decisive sacrifice — giving up his own life to protect another. R Rajesh, a swimming instructor, gave his life jacket to Benny, a 61-year-old farmer, in Kannur, and was swept away by the current soon after on August 1.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheeshan announced that state honours would be awarded to Rajesh, and that the government will complete the construction of his unfinished house.

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Rajesh is a "selfless" rescue volunteer who has participated in rescue efforts during previous floods, Satheeshan said. The chief minister also visited his home, and paid condolences to his family.

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At least 25 have been killed in Kerala floods, as the monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the state. Over 50 homes have been destroyed, and at least 18,000 individuals have been displaced, with 565 residences partially damaged, according to India's news agency ANI.

How R Rajesh rescued Benny

Benny said he had gone to his coffee plantation on Meenthulli Islet in Kannur's Cherupuzha on after learning of a landslide inside the adjoining Karnataka forest.

In the next few hours, the Kariyangode River began rising rapidly, reaching Benny's waist, and causing him to lose his footing. Within minutes, the current had taken control, sweeping away his shed and tools.

The waters were now up to Benny's neck. He clung to a coconut tree and waited for help, which soon arrived in the form of Rajesh and his team, who threw him a rope.

As Benny tied the rope to the tree, his finger became stuck; Rajesh swam over to him for assistance. He placed his life jacket on Benny, and the team of three rescuers began their return journey.

Benny said he reached the bank safely, but when he turned around, he saw Rajesh being swept away by the current.

Measures for flood relief in Kerala

As Kerala remains on alert, the Chief Minister has announced several flood relief measures:

  • Rs800,000 to the families of those who lost their lives

  • Rs10,000 as immediate aid for funeral expenses

  • Rs10,000 for every household impacted by inundation

  • Rs1.2 million for families who lost both their land and house

  • Rs600,000 aid for house construction

  • Rs300 per day per person (up to 2 members per family) staying in relief camps

  • Rent support until damaged houses are restored and made habitable

  • 25 per cent hike in compensation for crop damage

  • Rs10,000 immediate relief for traders whose shops were damaged

  • Soft Loan Scheme up to Rs1.2 million for affected small-scale industries

  • Project initiated to construct sea walls across vulnerable coastal stretches

  • Water Resources Department instructed to urgently deploy geobags along high-risk coastlines

  • Punargeham Project for fishermen to be restructured with enhanced financial assistance

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