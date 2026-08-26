UAE strongly condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Nigeria

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths and kidnappings.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The ministry conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the Nigeria and its people over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a safe return for all those who were kidnapped to their families.

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Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered the military and other security agencies on Tuesday to launch an immediate rescue operation after scores of people were kidnapped by gunmen in north-central Niger State last week.

An armed group posted a video on Facebook and WhatsApp showing what residents said were about 600 women, children and older people abducted during an attack on a mosque in the state.

Reuters could not independently verify the figure, but if confirmed it would rank among Nigeria's largest and most audacious mass kidnappings in recent years.

[Inputs from Reuters]